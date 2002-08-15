Crow to croon for Big Brother

Recording artist Sheryl Crow and her band will perform an exclusive

'mini-concert' for the house guests on a special two-hour edition of Big

Brother 3 Wednesday, Aug. 21. from 9 p.m. to 11

p.m., CBS said Thursday.

In this 'surprise luxury reward' for the house guests, Crow -- winner of eight

Grammy Awards -- will perform three songs with her band.

In addition to performing, Crow will be given a tour of the interior of the

Big Brother house by the house

guests.