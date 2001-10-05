Crossing Over revisits WCBS slot
Crossing Over with John Edward is moving back to its original 3 p.m. time slot on WCBS-TV New York starting Monday.
The show had been off the air there since Sept. 11, when
the station added another newscast to cover the terrorist attacks.
Hollywood Squares, which had been pre-empted at various times because of beefed-up news, will also come back Monday at 7 p.m.
KCAL-TV Los Angeles, Crossing Over's other key home, decided last week to slot the show at 11 a.m, a move
that's effective today.
That decision allowed room for an added 4 p.m. newscast.
Crossing Over's supernatural content works better not immediately preceding or following news programming. - Susanne Ault
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.