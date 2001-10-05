Crossing Over revisits WCBS slot

Crossing Over with John Edward is moving back to its original 3 p.m. time slot on WCBS-TV New York starting Monday.

The show had been off the air there since Sept. 11, when

the station added another newscast to cover the terrorist attacks.

Hollywood Squares, which had been pre-empted at various times because of beefed-up news, will also come back Monday at 7 p.m.

KCAL-TV Los Angeles, Crossing Over's other key home, decided last week to slot the show at 11 a.m, a move

that's effective today.

That decision allowed room for an added 4 p.m. newscast.

Crossing Over's supernatural content works better not immediately preceding or following news programming. - Susanne Ault