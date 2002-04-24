Trending

Crossing Over moves to WUSA-TV

By

Studios USA's Crossing Over with John Edward will move from WDCA-TV Washington, D.C., to CBS affiliate WUSA-TV starting in the fall.

The show has also been upgraded to back-to-back runs on WXIX-TV Cincinnati
and WHP-TV Harrisburg, Pa.

The freshman series has been renewed for a second season on more than 160 stations
covering 90 percent of the United States.