Crossfire caught in shakeup

Cable News Network is tinkering with its last untouched piece of prime time,

expanding ideological debate show Crossfire to one hour beginning April 1

and bringing in left-leaning commentators James Carville and Paul Begala.

CNN is dumping longtime liberal host Bill Press, but conservative hosts

Tucker Carlson and Robert Novak are staying put.

Crossfire will also move to a new home in front of a live studio audience

at George Washington University in Washington, D.C.

It will go head-to-head against CNBC's Hardball with Chris Matthews at

7 p.m.