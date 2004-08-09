Cross Purposes

Audience members who went to see comedian and Arrested Development star David Cross at New York’s Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre last week didn’t leave empty-handed. Many went home with Cross’ personal property, including his size 10 1/2 sneakers; a sweater; tapes of Cross’ old HBO series, Mr. Show; and, most notably, his TV Land "Future Classic" award. Cross received the award as a cast member on the critically acclaimed Arrested Development. (He plays Jason Bateman's on-screen brother-in-law, Tobias Funke.)

Why the giveaways? In preparation for a three-week run in London, Cross was working the kinks out of his stand-up act. "I felt bad for people who didn’t realize I was doing that." Besides, he's not one to hang on to awards. "I gave my mom my Emmy," he says. "I gave her my Grammy."

Was TV Land upset? "I think it’s kind of Andy Kaufman-esque," says Vice President of Production Sal Maniaci. "He’s sharing the award with fans, who are hopefully fans of TV, which is OK by us." The Future Classic award recognizes shows that TV Land hopes to include in its vintage lineup one day. With seven Emmy nods this year and a renewal for a second season, Arrested Development is on its way.