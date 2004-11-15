Cross-Marketing Bonanza

NBC is arranging a Vegas marriage. To

hype the Jan. 4 DVD release of its casino drama Las

Vegas and to promote the season kickoff of the all-pro alternative

Arena Football League (AFL), the network has crafted a cross-marketing assault,

worth an estimated $10 million in promotional value, across the NBC Universal

empire.

The sophomore drama is a solid performer on NBC, ranking as a top-25

broadcast show, but the DVD release could increase buzz and squeeze extra

profits: TV on DVD is a $2.3 billion business projected to grow to $3.9 billion

in sales by 2008, according to Merrill Lynch.

It's also a cluttered market. In the first half of 2004, Merrill Lynch

reports that more than 500 TV shows were released on DVD. That's why

imaginative marketing could help Las Vegas

stand out. Indeed, the aggressive campaign underscores the current economics of

TV.

The multimedia campaign is loaded with star power:

Las Vegasleads Josh Duhamel, James Lesure

and Nikki Cox, along with NFL great John Elway and rocker Jon Bon Jovi. All are

cast in a two-minute mini-movie Rumble in

Montecito, a spoof in which AFL team owners Elway and Bon Jovi and

their Denver and Philadelphia teams play pick-up football inside the fictional

Montecito casino.

Regal Cinemas plans to show Rumble in

Montecito in theaters in December, and Comcast Cable will stream it

online. The mini-movie, which ends with Bon Jovi working as a lounge singer and

Elway as a waiter—both are paying off damage to the casino—will be included

in the Las Vegas DVD. A shorter version will

air on NBC and off-channel spots.

The campaign is part of a promise NBC made when it acquired Vivendi

Universal Entertainment last May: move products across the company. There have

been a few early efforts, like NBC shows Today and Access

Hollywood plugging Universal Studios movies and tie-ins for the

Athens Olympics at Universal theme parks.

Now the stakes are higher.

The Las Vegas effort is an

“uber-project,” as NBC insiders dub efforts involving multiple divisions.

“Special projects like this take more deal-making and leverage of

assets,” says Barbara Blangiardi, the NBC Agency's vice president of

marketing and special projects, who spearheads the campaign.

The Las Vegas project is marshalling

the resources of Universal Home Video, NBC Entertainment, NBC Universal Cable

affiliate marketing, the NBC Agency and the AFL. The timing is also hooked to

promote Las Vegas' midseason original

episodes, which start in January.

The idea for Rumble in Montecito

started when AFL Commissioner David Baker was looking for ways to build up his

league. The AFL's championship will take place in Las Vegas permanently, so

Baker floated some cross-promotional ideas to NBC, which airs the games. The

NBC Agency pulled in Las Vegas and the other

divisions. The result, says Blangiardi, is a broad corporate coalition.

“The DVD division is helping sports,” she says. “Sports is paying

back cable.”

The Las Vegas stars got something

out of it, too. The talent was awed by Elway and Bon Jovi, and one actor,

Blangiardi reports, showed up at the shoot with a football for the Denver

Broncos legend to autograph.