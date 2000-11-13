Crop failure
By Staff
This year's crop of broadcasters running for freshman terms in Congress withered on the vine. Fresno, Calif., incumbent Cal Dooley (D) defeated local anchorman Rich Rodriguez (R) by a 53% to 46% margin. In Wausau, Wis., incumbent David Obey (D), ranking member of the House Appropriations Committee, handily beat weatherman Sean Cronin, 63% to 37%. In Moline, Ill., nine-term incumbent Lane Evans (D) beat anchorman Mark Baker. In Boston, incumbent Joe Moakley (D) crushed conservative radio talk-show host Janet Jeghelian 78% to 20%. And in Washington state, incumbent Governor Gary Locke (D) held his office with 59% of the vote, beating conservative radio commentator John Carlson.
