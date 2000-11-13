Crop failure

This year's crop of broadcasters running for freshman terms in Congress withered on the vine. Fresno, Calif., incumbent Cal Dooley (D) defeated local anchorman Rich Rodriguez (R) by a 53% to 46% margin. In Wausau, Wis., incumbent David Obey (D), ranking member of the House Appropriations Committee, handily beat weatherman Sean Cronin, 63% to 37%. In Moline, Ill., nine-term incumbent Lane Evans (D) beat anchorman Mark Baker. In Boston, incumbent Joe Moakley (D) crushed conservative radio talk-show host Janet Jeghelian 78% to 20%. And in Washington state, incumbent Governor Gary Locke (D) held his office with 59% of the vote, beating conservative radio commentator John Carlson.