Croncota named Style programmer

Style, the fashion and lifestyle cousin of E! Entertainment Network, has tapped Stephen Croncota to head its programming.

Croncota, who had been since 1999 E!'s senior vice president of marketing, is now charged with style's programming and production, as well as operations. He will report to E! executive vice president of entertainment Mark Sonnenberg.

Before joining E!, Croncota was senior vice president and creative director for Cartoon Network.

- Allison Romano