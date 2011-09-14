Cromwell Named GM at Media General's Jackson, Hattiesburg Stations

Jimmy Cromwell has been named vice president and general manager at WJTV Jackson and WHLT Hattiesburg (Miss.). He starts at the Media General stations, both CBS affiliates, Sept. 19.

Cromwell succeeds Robert Romine, who was named president, GM and group leader for WSPA-WYCW, Media General's stations in Spartanburg, S.C.

Since 2009, Cromwell has been director of revenue for WJTV, with responsibility for all sales functions. He previously was general sales manager at WBMA Birmingham, local sales manager at WGCL Atlanta and local sales manager at WJXX Jacksonville.

"Jimmy is a sales veteran and his familiarity with the region and our Jackson and Hattiesburg markets makes him well-suited to deliver for us," said John Cottingham, president and market leader for Media General's Mid-South Market. "I am delighted to expand Jimmy's leadership responsibilities as we continue to benefit from his many talents."

Jackson is DMA No. 93 and Hattiesburg is No. 167.