Croce Clears Top Three

Sony Pictures Television has cleared half-hour strip Pat Croce: Moving In on the Fox duopolies in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago for fall. With those clearances, the barter-only show is a firm go for next season, Sony says.

Immediately after NATPE in Las Vegas last month, Sony announced that Pat Croce was cleared on the Viacom duopolies and other stations, clearing 60% of the country. This new clearance puts the show in 18 of the top 20 markets and on stations in the Fox, Viacom, Tribune, Raycom, Scripps Howard, LIN, Belo, Young, Clear Channel, Media General, Acme and Weigel groups.