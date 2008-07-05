Critics' L.A. Tour Begins This Week
The Television Critics Association press tour show begins July 8 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills. Scribes will gather at the event, in which broadcast and cable networks present their upcoming shows, with cable presenting through July 11. Broadcast networks present through July 21.
Log on to broadcastingcable.com for up-to-the-minute news from the press tour, as well as exclusive video interviews with top executives and producers.
