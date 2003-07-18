Critics ga-ga for Boomtown

While the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences stuck with old favorites for

this year’s Emmy Award nominations, the Television Critics Association was a bit more

daring.

The TV critics heralded NBC’s Boomtown both as outstanding new drama

and outstanding drama, beating Emmy favorites such as The West Wing,

The Sopranos, and Six Feet Under.

Top comedy honors went to Jon Stewart and The Daily Show which

Stewart hosts on Comedy Central, beating out more mainstream competitors

Friends, Everybody Loves Raymond and Sex and the City.

Emmy and TCA saw eye-to-eye on their choice for top drama performance: The

Sopranos’ Edie Falco won the critics’ award, and ATAS is widely expected to

follow suit come Sept. 21 for the actress’s powerful portrayal of Carmela

Soprano.

TCA chose Fox’s American Idol: Search for a Superstar as program of the year.

PBS took home two critics awards: Frontline won outstanding

achievement in news and information, while Reading Rainbow won for

outstanding children’s program.

The TCA honored Joss Whedon’s Buffy the Vampire Slayer with its "Heritage

Award." Buffy ended its run in May.

Carl Reiner won the TCA’s career achievement award, while Sci Fi Channel

miniseries Taken, executive-produced by Steven Spielberg, was also

honored.