Critics ga-ga for Boomtown
While the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences stuck with old favorites for
this year’s Emmy Award nominations, the Television Critics Association was a bit more
daring.
The TV critics heralded NBC’s Boomtown both as outstanding new drama
and outstanding drama, beating Emmy favorites such as The West Wing,
The Sopranos, and Six Feet Under.
Top comedy honors went to Jon Stewart and The Daily Show which
Stewart hosts on Comedy Central, beating out more mainstream competitors
Friends, Everybody Loves Raymond and Sex and the City.
Emmy and TCA saw eye-to-eye on their choice for top drama performance: The
Sopranos’ Edie Falco won the critics’ award, and ATAS is widely expected to
follow suit come Sept. 21 for the actress’s powerful portrayal of Carmela
Soprano.
TCA chose Fox’s American Idol: Search for a Superstar as program of the year.
PBS took home two critics awards: Frontline won outstanding
achievement in news and information, while Reading Rainbow won for
outstanding children’s program.
The TCA honored Joss Whedon’s Buffy the Vampire Slayer with its "Heritage
Award." Buffy ended its run in May.
Carl Reiner won the TCA’s career achievement award, while Sci Fi Channel
miniseries Taken, executive-produced by Steven Spielberg, was also
honored.
