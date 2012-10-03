Critic of 'Obese' Anchor Stands By His Words

Kenneth Krause, an occasional viewer of WKBT La Crosse, sparked a firestorm when he sent an email to the station, criticizing veteran morning anchor Jennifer Livingston for

being a poor role model because she is overweight. After Livingston's husband,

fellow WKBT anchor Mike Thompson, posted the email on his Facebook page Sept.

28, Livingston was overwhelmed by the public's support.

"She's lovely, smart, articulate," posted one

Judith Gervais. "Shame on you Mr. Krause. Shame."

Livingston addressed Krause's letter, which read in part,

"Surely you don't consider yourself a suitable example for this

community's young people, girls in particular," on air Oct. 2 in an

emotional 4-minute segment.

Krause was invited to appear on WKBT, but declined. He

issued a statement instead.

"Given this country's present epidemic of obesity and

the many truly horrible diseases related thereto, and considering Jennifer

Livingston's fortuitous position in the community, I hope she will finally take

advantage of a rare and golden opportunity to influence the health and

psychological well-being of Coulee Region children by transforming herself for

all of her viewers to see over the next year, and, to that end, I would be

absolutely pleased to offer Jennifer any advice or support she would be willing

to accept," he said.

Livingston made the rounds of the networks' morning news

shows Oct. 3.