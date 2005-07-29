Crispin Helps WBIR Bulk Up

WBIR Knoxville, Tenn., has expanded its use of Crispin Corp.’s automation software and equipment. The NBC affiliate is preparing to add a digital channel for NBC’s WeatherPlus service.

The expansion project will incorporate on-air playback application RapidPlayX and an additional Dubber workstation, helping ingest content into the station’s on-air systems and into four ports to DeviceServer, Crispin’s device control system.

