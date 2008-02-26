Cris Carter Joins ESPN

Former National Football League star Cris Carter is joining ESPN as an NFL analyst, the network announced Tuesday. Carter had been an analyst on HBO’s Inside the NFL, which was canceled by the network after this year’s Super Bowl.

“I am very excited to be joining ESPN and their talented group of NFL analysts,” Carter said in a statement. “I have always felt connected to ESPN since they gave me an opportunity to do some television work during my playing career, and even while working at HBO, I have always admired and respected how they do things. I look forward to getting started in April.”

Carter will appear as an analyst on the network’s flagship program, SportsCenter, as well as on NFL Live, ESPNews and ESPN Radio. One of his first duties as analyst will be covering the 2008 NFL Draft at the end of April.