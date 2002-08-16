Criminal probe targets Charter

The U.S. Attorney in St. Louis has launched a criminal investigation into

Charter Communications Inc., looking at the company's accounting policies.

The company has been subpoenaed for records relating to how it

reports its levels of current and disconnected customers and how it counts some

expenses as capital spending, which wouldn't affect reported earnings, rather

than as operating expenses, which would be directly subtracted from operating

cash flow.

Charter said prosecutors' attention seems have been sparked by civil

lawsuits filed by lawyers seeking to form a class action on behalf of

shareholders.

The company "will cooperate fully with the subpoena," it said in a

prepared statement.

The probe is the second criminal investigation into cable accounting

practices, the first being the one targeting Adelphia Communications Corp. Unlike that company,

Charter has not faced allegations that insiders were siphoning company funds for

their personal use.