Crime Watch Clears 90%

Program Partners has added nine new stations to its lineup for Crime Watch, its two-hour syndicated procedural crime block of Cold Squad and Stone Undercover that debuts in the fall.

That brings the block's clearances to over 90% of the country with the addition of KPRC Houston, WEWS Cleveland , WSJF Columbus, WNEP Wilkes Barre-Scranton, KAIL Fresno, WBLU Lexington, WBAY Green Bay, WBBH and WZVN, both Fort Myers, and WKPT Tri Cities (Virginia and Tennessee).

The block has benefitted from the netlet shakeup, with CW and MyNetworkTV stations slotting the shows in prime time and late night, according to the company.

Program Partners has already scored with DaVinci's Inquest, the hour procedural drama that has peformed well in its freshman year in syndication.