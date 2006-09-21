Crime Scores for CBS, Models Strut on CW

CBS was the big winner in primetime Wednesday night, with its season premiere of CSI: NY notching the highest numbers of any show in the key 18-49 demo (a 4.9 rating/13 share). The Eye network’s Criminal Minds premiere from 9-10 was the second-highest-rated show of the night at a 4.5/12. The series premiere of Jericho from 8-9 was second in the time slot, scoring a 3.2/10 (ABC’s Dancing With the Stars results show beat it with a 3.7/11). CBS’ overall numbers: 4.2/12.

And the two-hour series premiere of Next Top Model gave the new CW network a 2.6/7 (and a fourth-place finish in the demo for its first night of first-run programming). While it was fourth in 18-34, the network claimed first place in its target demos, adults 18-34 (3.3/10, its best numbers ever for this demo) and women 18-34 (4.9/14, matching its best premiere performance).

ABC was second for the night with a 3.7/12. Its highest-rated show was a rerun of Grey’s Anatomy from 10-11 (4.0/11). Another Grey’s rerun, from 9-10, scored a 3.5/9.

NBC was third with a 3.0/8 for two hours of The Biggest Loser (season premier) and Kidnapped (series premiere). The Peacock network was strongest from 9-10, during the second hour of Loser, with a 3.5/9. The heavily hyped Kidnapped managed just a 2.8/8 from 10-11.

Fox placed fifth with a 2.2/6 for Bones and Justice.