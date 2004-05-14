Crime & Punishment Returns

Law & Order: Reality comes back to NBC's schedule this summer in the form of Crime & Punishment, a real-life chronicling of cases prosecuted by the San Diego District Attorney's office.

The show premieres for its third season on Saturday, June 12, at 10 p.m. C&P is created and executive produced by Dick Wolf, recent winner of a series-renewal bonanza after the merger of NBC and Universal, and Oscar-winning documentary producer Bill Guttentag.

David Kanter is co-creator and executive producer. Peter Jankowski also executive produces.

ABC is taking a page from the Peacock, slating a summer reality show about the NYPD in NYPD Blue's Tuesday 10 p.m. slot