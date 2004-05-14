Crime & Punishment Returns
Law & Order: Reality comes back to NBC's schedule this summer in the form of Crime & Punishment, a real-life chronicling of cases prosecuted by the San Diego District Attorney's office.
The show premieres for its third season on Saturday, June 12, at 10 p.m. C&P is created and executive produced by Dick Wolf, recent winner of a series-renewal bonanza after the merger of NBC and Universal, and Oscar-winning documentary producer Bill Guttentag.
David Kanter is co-creator and executive producer. Peter Jankowski also executive produces.
ABC is taking a page from the Peacock, slating a summer reality show about the NYPD in NYPD Blue's Tuesday 10 p.m. slot
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.