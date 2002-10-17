Trending

Crime pays for Pax

So far, the hit of Pax TV's young season is Sue Thomas: F.B.Eye, which
did a 1.6 average Nielsen Media Research household rating and 2.3 million
viewers for its premiere Oct. 13, building on its Doc lead-in.

The show is based on the true story of a deaf FBI agent whose lip-reading
skills earned her a place on the bureau's elite surveillance
team.