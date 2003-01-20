Crime pays for CBS, NBC

According to preliminary Nielsen Media Research national numbers, CBS won Saturday night in

total households with a 6.4 rating/11 share, thanks to the crime-busting talents

of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, The District and The Agency.

Tops among the key 18-through-49 demo for the night was NBC (a 3.3/10) with its own

crime-fighting team of back-to-back-to-back Law & Order episodes consisting

of the original, Criminal Intent and Special Victims Unit.

ABC was third in households (6.0/10) and fourth in 18-through-49s (2.1/6) with its

coverage of the national figure-skating championships.

Fox was last in households (3.4/6) but tied with CBS for second in 18-through-49s

(2.4/7) with Cops and a National Football League special.