Crime Kills on Monday Night

Crime ruled the Monday-night ratings, as Prison Break and 24 led Fox to a win for the night with an average 4.4 rating/11 share in the key 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen fast overnight numbers. 24 was the network’s first-place finisher with a 5.2/12 (to Prison Break’s 3.6/10), but the highest-rated show on any network for the night belonged to another crime offering: CBS’ CSI: Miami, with a 6.0/15.

CSI helped CBS to a second-place win overall for the night with a 4.2/11 in the demo.

NBC was third with a 3.7/9. Deal or No Deal continued to perform strongly for the peacock network; the game show gave NBC its highest-rated hour, with a 3.9/11 from 8-9.

ABC was fourth for the night with a 3.4/9. Its new drama What About Brian appears to be headed to newly cancelled status; next week’s show was publicized as its “season finale.” The relationship drama was last in its time slot with a 2.7/7 from 10-11, against the admittedly tough competition of CSI and NBC’s Medium (3.7/9).

The WB got fifth place with a 1.8/5 for the penultimate episode of 7thHeaven and a first-run of Everwood.

UPN scored a 1.2/3 for its lineup of sitcoms.