Crime Increase for Program Partners

Program Partners has added five stations for Crime Watch, the banner for its syndicated Canadian imports, Cold Squad and Stone Undercover, putting its clearances at 80% of the U.S.
New stations are WATE Knoxville, Tenn.; WSAZ Charleston-Huntington, S.C.; KSAS/KSCC Wichita, Kan.; WBGT Rochester, N.Y. and WSBT South Bend, Ind.