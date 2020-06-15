Crime Drama ‘Hidden’ on Acorn TV June 15

Season two of crime drama Hidden premieres on Acorn TV June 15. The show comes from BBC One Wales and looks at the murder of a teacher in a small North Wales town.

Sian Reese-Williams and Siôn Alun Davies play a pair of detectives on the case. The investigation circles in on three troubled teens existing in a tangled world of lies, revenge, cruelty and neglect.

There are six episodes.

Acorn TV is a streaming service featuring British programming.

“Writing the second series of Hidden was a great opportunity to visit one of those small towns and examine a complex cultural and socio-economic setting,” said series writer Caryl Lewis. “The three young people ricochet through the storyline and commit what seems to be a senseless act of violence. We stuck with the ‘why done it’ formula again this season in order to spend time with our three characters and drill down into their worlds. Among other things, we touch upon young people’s lack of agency; poverty, neglect, political apathy and abuse, and reflect on the fact that perhaps, in some ways, we all share the blame as a society for the outcomes of these problems.”

The second season was filmed in Welsh and English. Welsh version Craith premiered on Wales’ S4C in November and the English/Welsh version premiered on BBC One Wales and BBC Four in February.

Acorn TV will feature the bilingual version, with English subtitles.

Acorn TV is part of AMC Networks. It costs $5.99 monthly.