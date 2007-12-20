Crime And Snowmen Propel CBS To Ratings Win

CBS won a lightly-viewed Wednesday with a combination of Frosty and forensics.

The network averaged a 2.7 rating/8 share in the 18-49 demo with back-to-back reruns of Frosty (2.4/8) and Frosty Returns (2.1/6), plus Criminal Minds (2.9/8) and CSI: NY (also a 2.9/8).

NBC was second in the demo with a 2.2/6 for an all-new lineup. It aired two hours' worth of new reality show Clash of the Choirs (2.4/7) and a new episode of drama Journeyman (1.7/5).

Fox was third with a 1.9/5, topped by a repeat of Kitchen Nightmares at a 2.1/6.

ABC was fourth with a 1.7/5, hurt by the minimal ratings for its Ford's Theatre Holiday Christmas special at 10 p.m., which only mustered a 1.2/3.

The CW was fifth with a .8/2 for new episodes of Crowned and Gossip Girl.