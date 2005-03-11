CREW Labels Legislators Porn Hypocrites

An activist group is labeling 15 members of Congress as hypocrites for waging public campaigns against pornography while taking campaign contributions from cable companies, hotel chains and phone companies that profit from X-rated entertainment.

"These members allege support for legislation penalizing obscenity one moment and fill their campaign coffers with pornography profits the next," said a report issued by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington.

The targeted lawmakers took in $433 million in contributions from companies like Comcast, Time Warner, Marriott and AT&T during the 2002 and 2004 campaign cycles, CREW said. The companies profit enormously from adult movies on pay-TV, in-room movies and phone sex.

According to CREW, the top recipient of "porn profits" is House Telecom Chairman Fred Upton, whose campaign received $56,000 from companies that earn some portion of their revenue from adult entertainment. Others include Sens. John McCain, $46,000, and Sam Brownback, $17,000.

Brownback will preside over a Judiciary Committee on prosecuting obscenity Wednesday.

Upton declined to comment. A press aide for Lieberman said the donations come from "huge, diversified companies" with many products, most of the them good. When its time for a vote on porn, Lieberman will back legislation increasing penalties or outlawing the obscenity, she said.