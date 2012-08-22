CREW Challenges Fox D.C. Licenses

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) has

petitioned

the FCC to deny renewal of three Washington-area Fox-owned TV stations. The

group had signaledthe move last spring in the wake of the News

of the World phone hacking scandal in Britain.

The stations are WTTG-TV, WDCA-TV, both Washington, and WUTB

Baltimore.

CREW last spring asked the FCC to yank all Fox licenses,

alleging that News Corp.'s Rupert and James Murdoch don't have the character

qualifications to hold station licenses. The FCC has taken no action to date,

the group pointed out, which prompted them to open the second front with the

F.C. challenge to the station renewals.

Fox had no comment on the petition.

According to a Fox source, the two D.C. station licenses

came up for renewal at the beginning of June, though actually they have been in

renewal limbo for eight years thanks to previous unresolved petitions to deny

renewal. Fox expects much of the station-challenge focus to shift to the

D.C. stations, the source told B&C back

when CREW first signaled it would be going after the D.C. stations. The

group CREDO Action has already asked the FCC to revoke all of Fox's licenses,

including the two in D.C.