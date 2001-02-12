Credit Where It's Due

TV-equipment manufacturers, including Harris Corp., are pushing for legislation that would give TV stations a tax credit for purchasing digital-TV equipment. President George W. Bush last week sent a $1.6 trillion tax cut plan to Capitol Hill that will open the door, if not floodgates, to myriad tax-related amendments. Another possible add-on: A bill sponsored by Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) that would give telcom and media companies tax credits for selling properties to minorities and women.