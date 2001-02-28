Credit Suisse ducks Front Row sponsorship

Credit Suisse First Boston tied hard to hide its sponsorship of the annual Front Row media investment conference, embarassed over the $100,000 speaking gig offered to backlash-heavy Bill Clinton.

CSFB had been bragging about the conference. But after Morgan Stanley clients screamed following a similar Clinton speech recently, CSFB worked hard to cloud its involvement.

The investment banker's name disappeared from materials at the New York conference, leaving the billing to trade magazine Variety (a sister pub of Broadcasting & Cable.) Information was stripped from CSFB;s web site and firm bankers tried to keep a low profile among all the repoters covering the event. "It's kind of a mess," said on CSFB banker.

- John Higgins