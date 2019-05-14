Creator of ‘Samurai Jack’ Back at Adult Swim with ‘Primal’

Adult Swim said it is going back in time with Samurai Jack creator Genndy Tartakovsky to bring a new animated series, Primal, to the network.

Primal features a caveman at the dawn of evolution teaming up with a dinosaur on the brink of extinction in a violent, dangerous world.

The half hour series will debut in the fall, the network said.

In addition to Samurai Jack, Tartakovsky created Cartoon Network’s Dexter’s Laboratory and directed the original Star Wars: Clone Wars Series.