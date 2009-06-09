Creative Emmys To Take Place Sept. 12

The Creative Arts Emmys will take place Sept. 12 as skedded. But in a venue switch, the ceremony will now be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Move had to occur because of the decision made last week to move the Primetime Emmy Awards date up a week to Sept. 13. That will make for a mega-Emmy weekend, as many TV bizzers will likely have to head to downtown on both nights that weekend in order to attend the ceremonies.

The primetime main event was originally slated for Sept. 20 -- but broadcaster CBS has an NFL doubleheader that afternoon, and it didn't want to pre-empt 60 Minutes. That meant that the Emmys might have started late. (The Emmys would have also gone up against a key Cowboy-Giants game that night.)

Click here for the full story at Variety.com

(Michael Schneider writes for B&C sister publication Daily Variety)