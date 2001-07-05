Creative Coalition lobbies Bush on violence

The Creative Coalition this week asked President George W. Bush not to support a bill that would allow the Federal Trade Commission to fine entertainment companies that market violent products to kids.

"These bills would essentially regulate the marketing of entertainment in such a way that the government would, in effect, have enormous and inappropriate clout on the kind of entertainment that is produced," wrote President William Baldwin and Executive Director Robin Bronk.

The letter follows the introduction last month of the Media Marketing Accountability Act of 2001 sponsored by Sens. Joe Lieberman (D-Conn.), Robert Byrd (D-W.Va.), Hillary Clinton (D-N.Y.) and Herb Kohl (D-Wis.) and by Reps. Steve Israel (D-N.Y.) and Tom Osborne (R-Neb.). When the bill was introduced, the Creative Coalition sent a similar letter to its Senate sponsors. - Paige Albiniak