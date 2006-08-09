Creative Arts Emmys Get Star Power

The Creative Arts Emmys, which is kind of like Gummo, the forgotten Marx Brother, of awards presentations, could be giving the prime time show a run for its money.

Among the just-announced presenters are Jennifer Garner, ex of Alias, Christina Ricci, currently of Grey's Anatomy, Melina Kanakaredes of CSI: NY; and Bradley Whitford and Timothy Busfield, both from new drama, Studio 60 On Sunset.

The awards, all 73 of them, usually get only a brief mention in the prime time broadcast and the introduction of the two prime acting categories that are part of the Creative Arts ceremony, but for the past few years it has also had its own TV venue, E!, and this year boasts hip hosts Penn & Teller.

The Aug. 19 awards presentation will get a two-hour telecast Aug. 26 on E!, the night before the prime time Emmy awards airs live. The Creative Arts Emmy show is produced by Spike Jones Jr., that features a lineup of prime stars handing out awards in categories like guest actor, makeup, casting, titles, theme music, and more, as well as statues for engineering and interactive media, which are handed out at the same time.