Creating copter security strategy

Local and network TV news representatives will be working on a plan to

present to federal transportation officials to address security concerns about

news helicopters in the wake of the terrorist attacks last month.

News choppers were grounded along with much other

commercial aviation in the wake of the tragedies.

But while regulations have eased in smaller metropolitan areas, news choppers remain grounded in the top 30 markets, according to Radio-Television News Directors Association President Barbara Cochran, who participated in a meeting Friday between Federal Aviation Administration officials and local, network and other TV news representatives.

The government expressed particular concern, Cochran said, with verification of the identities of chopper pilots and passengers, and with the unpredictability of the flight patterns. - Dan Trigoboff