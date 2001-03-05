CRAWFORD TAPS IBEAM
Crawford Communications in Atlanta and iBeam have signed a non-exclusive reseller agreement that calls for iBeam to use Crawford for production, encoding and satellite acquisition to provide clients with turnkey services. In return, Crawford will resell iBeam's Activecast applications and streaming-media distribution services.
"Interactive Webcasting and streaming media have become necessary communications tools for any business," says Crawford Senior VP Jim Schuster.
