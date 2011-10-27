Crawford Gets KUTV-KMYU GM Post

Kent Crawford has been named general manager of KUTV-KMYU Salt Lake City, the Sinclair owned CBS-MyNetworkTV affiliates in DMA No. 33.

He succeeds Steve Carlston, who took over the KNBC Los Angeles GM job earlier this month.

"Kent has a long history with the station and understands the importance of broadcast television in meeting the needs of the community," said Steve Marks, COO of Sinclair. "Kent has earned this position, and we are confident in his ability to keep KUTV's vitality and momentum going."

Crawford has almost 30 years at the stations and was most recently director of sales. "[KUTV] has a tradition of strong leadership and talented, dedicated employees who are key to the station's success," he said. "I am honored to follow in the footsteps of our prior general managers and strengthen the #1 position KUTV holds and grow the relationships we have with the community."