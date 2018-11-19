‘Crashing’ and ‘High Maintenance’ Back on HBO Jan. 20

Seasons three of comedies Crashing and High Maintenance start on HBO Sunday, Jan. 20. Crashing was created by Pete Holmes, who stars in the show as well. The series draws on Holmes’ experiences as a comedian. HBO has eight episodes in season three.

Holmes executive produces, along with Judd Apatow, Judah Miller and Igor Srubshchik.

Holmes has a stand-up special on HBO, called Pete Holmes: Dirty Clean, airing Dec. 15.

High Maintenance, created by Katja Blichfeld and Ben Sinclair, shifts from Fridays to Sundays. Sinclair’s The Guy, a marijuana dealer, is central to stories about life in New York. HBO will air nine episodes this season.

Blichfeld and Sinclair executive produce High Maintenance with Russell Gregory.