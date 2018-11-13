HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’ Back in April

The final season of Game of Thrones premieres on HBO in April, the network announced on social media. @GameofThrones shared on Twitter: “Every battle. Every betrayal. Every risk. Every fight. Every sacrifice. Every death. All #ForTheThrone,” before sharing that season eight starts in April.

At the TCA press tour in July, HBO executives said the show would return in the first half of 2019. Six episodes remain.

Game of Thrones is based on the book series by George R.R. Martin and was created by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. About the power battles between dynastic families, the cast includes Sean Bean, Peter Dinklage, Lena Headey and Emilia Clarke.

The series grabbed the Outstanding Drama Emmy in September, its third win in four years.

HBO put five Game of Thrones prequel projects into development last year.