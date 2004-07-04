Crash and Buns TV

NBC is adding car accidents and swimsuit models to the reality-TV universe, but not in the same show.

A special, the search for America’s Worst Driver (as far as we’re concerned, it could start and end in Boston) has already shot, but no air date yet. If it draws a big enough crowd of TV rubberneckers, Driver could crash the network lineup as a series.

The Peacock is also said to be lining up bathing beauties to compete for the opportunity to appear in Sports Illustrated’s famed annual swimsuit issue (we know, it's a tough job, but some network's got to do it).

It’s still in the works, but a knowledgeable source claims the show will look to outclass its presumptive rival, UPN hit America’s Next Top Model.

The swimsuit effort is being developed by agent-turned-producer Gavin Polone’s Pariah Productions.