Crane joins Lott

David Crane, formerly a professional staff member on the Senate Commerce Committee, now works for Senate Majority Leader Trent Lott (R-Miss.). During his two years working for Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), Crane focused on consumer issues such as media violence and Internet filtering. Crane is senior policy adviser to Lott, focusing on a wide swath of issues such as energy, banking, securities, finance, appropriations and education. Prior to working for McCain, Crane worked for Sen. Dan Coats (R-Ind.).

- Paige Albiniak