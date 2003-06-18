Cramsey signs with Universal

Denise Cramsey, the creative force behind The Learning Channel phenomenon Trading

Spaces, has signed an overall development deal with Universal Domestic

Television, said Lisa Hackner, executive vice president of programming and

development for the syndicator.

Cramsey will work to develop lifestyle programming for UDT that it hopes to

sell in network prime time and first-run syndication, as well as basic cable.

"What [Denise] has proven by turning Trading Spaces into a huge hit

for an ambitious young cable network is that a strong producer can deliver

product that breaks through in a multichannel universe," said Steve Rosenberg,

president of UDT. "Lifestyle television is a business that we -- like many other

studios and networks -- very much want to be in, and who better than someone of

Denise's caliber to take us there?" Hackner said.

Cramsey became executive producer of Trading Spaces in May 2001, and

the show was nominated for Emmy Awards in 2002 after it became a

pop-culture hit and drove TLC into the top 10 basic-cable networks.

Cramsey has been producing shows for TLC since May 1995, when she helped

to create Medical Detectives.