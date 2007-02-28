Craig to Join Program Partners

Ryan Craig, director of programming for KSTW TV Seattle, has joined Program Partners as director of research and a regional sales rep.



Program Partners distributes Canadian syndicated import, DaVinci's Inquest, and DeGrassi: The Next Generation.

It is also slated to syndicate a new first-run game strip from Merv Griffin, Let's Play Crosswords , which has been cleared on the NBC-owned stations in New York, L.A., Chicago, Dallas, and San Francisco for a fall 2007 launch.





