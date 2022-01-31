Craig Harrison Named Director of Technology at WGN-TV, Chicago

Craig Harrison has been named director of technology at WGN-TV, Nexstar Media’s station in Chicago.

Harrison had been head of operations and engineering at KYW-TV/WPSG, the CBS stations in Philadelphia. Harrison will be overseeing the day-to-day operations of the engineering department and WGN’s Bradley Place facility. He is responsible for all technology for WGN-TV, national multicast networks AntennaTV & RewindTV, and national cable news network NewsNation.

He succeeds David Harpe, who left last year and is now VP engineering and chief engineer at KTTV/KCOP, Los Angeles.

From 1996-2000, Harrison was director of operations for CLTV, WGN former owner Tribune Media’s local cable news channel in Chicago. He also worked for Fox Sports, Entertainment Tonight, Ion Media Networks, CBS and KCBS-TV, Los Angeles. ■