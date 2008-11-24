Crackle Unveils Programming Slate
By Alex Weprin
Sony’s Crackle.com unveiled its new slate of original programming, set to begin Dec. 1.
Among the programming:
- The Jace Hall Show, featuring television and videogame producer Jason “Jace” Hall interviewing actors, musicians and athletes as well as a behind the scenes look at videogame development.
- The Hustler, a scripted series about a man who hustles vulnerable victims.
- The Groundlings, taking their sketch comedy off the West Hollywood stages and onto the internet.
- Owen Benjamin Presents, which features a combination of how-to segments, music videos and vignettes featuring the comedian.
- Anytime with Bob Kushell, which condenses a late night talk show into a five minute package. Guests this season will include Christina Applegate and Neil Patrick Harris.
- Star-ving, starring former Married with Children star David Faustino, playing an exaggerated version of himself. The show will reunite him with his Married cast mates, including Applegate, Katey Sagal and Ed O’Neil.
