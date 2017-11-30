Crackle Sets March Date for ‘The Oath’ Premiere

Video streaming service Crackle has set a Mar. 8 date for the premiere of its new original drama series The Oath.



The Oath, executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and his G-Unit Film & Television Inc., stars Ryan Kwanten (True Blood) Cory Hardrict (American Sniper, Gran Torino), Arlen Escarpeta (The Magicians), Katrina Law (Training Day), J.J. Soria (Animal Kingdom) and Game of Thrones alum Sean Bean.



The 10-episode series explores a world of gangs made up of those sworn to protect and defend and sheds light on corrupt and secret societies that are nearly impossible to join, according to the network.



The Oath was created by Joe Halpin (Hawaii Five-O) who also serves as an executive producer for the series along with Jackson, Todd Hoffman and Dennis Kim of Storied Media Group, and Anne Clements.