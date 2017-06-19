Sean Bean On Board for Crackle Cop Drama ‘The Oath’

Sean Bean has been cast in the upcoming Crackle drama The Oath. Bean’s work includes playing Ned Stark on Game of Thrones and playing Boromir in the Lord of the Rings film franchise.

Crackle is part of Sony Pictures Television Networks. The Oath is set to debut in 2018 and is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and his G-Unit Film & Television. Crackle is on board for 10 episodes. The premiere one will be directed by Jeff T. Thomas.

The Oath explores a world of gangs within police ranks and “sheds light on corrupt and secret societies that are nearly impossible to join—only a select few make the cut—but once inside, members will do what they must to protect each other from enemies on the outside and from within their own ranks,” according to Crackle.

"Sean Bean is the perfect choice for the role of Tom Hammond," said Eric Berger, Crackle GM and executive VP of digital at Sony Pictures Television Networks. “He embodies the grit and intensity that drives this character throughout the series’ uncompromising and fast paced narrative. We are excited to have him anchor this incredible production from Joe Halpin and 50 Cent's G-Unit division."

The series is created by Halpin (Hawaii Five-0), who worked as a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy in South Central for 17 years, 12 as an undercover officer.

Bean plays Tom Hammond, “a hard-charging cop and ruthless leader of the prominent gang made up of those who are meant to enforce the law.” After doing a deal with an undercover FBI agent, Hammond finds himself behind bars. When he gets out, Hammond’s desire to get back in control of the gang puts him head to head with those who used to have his back.

“It’s great to be working with director Jeff Thomas again and the story's creator, Joe Halpin for Crackle. I’m really looking forward to exploring this fascinating story,” Bean said.

The Oath is executive produced by Jackson and his G-Unit Film & Television, Todd Hoffman and Dennis Kim of Storied Media Group and Halpin, who is also creator, writer and showrunner.