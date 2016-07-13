Crackle Drama ‘StartUp’ Starts Up Sept. 6

Streaming network Crackle will premiere its new drama StartUp Sept. 6. The 10-episode, one-hour series features Martin Freeman, who played Lester Nygaard in season one of Fargo, and Adam Brody.

Crackle, part of Sony, says StartUp “is about the emergence of GenCoin, a brilliant, yet controversial tech idea centered around digital currency--an idea that gets incubated on the wrong side of the tracks by three strangers who don’t necessarily fit the mold of ‘tech entrepreneurs’ and a crooked FBI agent who will go to any length necessary to take them down.”

Freeman plays the FBI agent.

StartUp is produced by Critical Content and Hollywood Gang Productions. Tom Forman, Andrew Marcus, Ray Ricord, Gianni Nunnari and Shannon Gaulding are executive producers. The series is written by Ben Ketai, who is also an executive producer and director.

Crackle had some success with its initial scripted drama, The Art of More, which began shooting season two in Montreal this past spring.

Crackle is also turning the Guy Ritchie film Snatch into an original series.