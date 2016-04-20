Crackle to Resurrect Caper Film ‘Snatch’ as Original Series

Crackle is turning the Guy Ritchie film Snatch into an original series, the digital network announced in New York Wednesday. The 10-episode drama is centered around a real-life gold heist in London, with a gang of 20-something hustlers finding the loot. The film came out in 2000 and featured gangsters, thieves, thugs and gypsies clamoring for a precious diamond. Crackle likened the adaption to what FX has done with Fargo.

In other programming news, the second season of The Art of More starts production in Montreal May 2, while the scripted drama Startup, starring Martin Freeman, debuts this fall. That 10-episode, one hour drama features tech entrepreneurs on the wrong side of the tracks in Miami.

Crackle also announced the new season of Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, with John Oliver, JB Smoove, Margaret Cho, Lorne Michaels and Jim Gaffigan among those riding shotgun, sipping java and dissecting comedy. The six-episode series debuts June 15.

Bryan Cranston was on hand to talk about animated series Supermansion, which debuts a new season in early 2017, while it was announced that Sports Jeopardy! episodes will air on NBCSN Aug. 6, after the nightly Olympics from Rio.

Crackle’s film sequel Dead Rising: Endgame, meanwhile, premieres June 20.

Crackle revealed what it calls “break-free advertising,” with just five advertisers buying time across a season of a Crackle original series. Those advertisers can “supersize “ their message, said Crackle, “with a story-arc of unique content that will be threaded together across all 10 episodes.” That could include a look behind the curtain of the show.

Luxury vehicle brand Infiniti is on board for that campaign for the second season of The Art of More.

Crackle also voiced its belief in virtual reality programming, and announced seven “multiplex channels,” with programming divided into comedy, action, drama, thriller, sports, fandom and anime.

The free digital channel is part of Sony Pictures Television.