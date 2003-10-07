Crackerjack Ratings for Cubs

WGN-TV continued to draw huge ratings with its local-market feed of ESPN’s Chicago Cubs Major League Baseball playoff-game coverage.

Friday night’s game did a 25.6 rating/36 share, peaking at a 29.4/42, for No. 1 in its time period. That was up considerably over the Cubs victory over the Atlanta Braves Oct. 1 on the station, which did a 21.1 rating/30 share to dominate the night.