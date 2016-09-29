Cracked Puts Humor OTT on Roku

Cracked, the E.W. Scripps-owned humor brand, now has its own Roku channel.

The newly launched OTT outlet will debut original content, such as the three-part series Tales to Get Scared To, before it's launched on other platforms such as Cracked.com and YouTube. The first episode of that particular series, for instance, will air Oct. 10, two days before it launches on other platforms.

Daily videos and existing series such as We’re Not Alone, Honest Ads and After Hours will also air on the Roku channel.

Mandy Ng Rusin, Cracked’s general manager, said distributing Cracked via Roku is part of the company’s ongoing effort to reach viewers on the breadth of OTT platforms.

“It gives us the opportunity to connect with a new audience, and the brands we work with welcome the ability to reach millennials on this new platform,” she said.